London derby to decide Europe spot

LONDON • Arsenal will end a four-season exile from the Champions League if they beat Tottenham in the north London derby today and the Gunners do not need "much more motivation than that".

A victory will not only earn bragging rights but will also give Mikel Arteta's side an unbeatable seven-point lead with just two Premier League games left and condemn their bitter rivals to a three-season absence from European football's elite competition.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, the Spaniard emphasised that his team, four points clear of Tottenham (62), were fully aware of the task at hand.

"The message is clear, if we win against them, we will play in the Champions League next season," he said. "You don't need much more motivation than that."

The north London derby has always been a hotly-contested affair but this season's fixture at Spurs will be even more fiery - not just due to what is at stake but also because Antonio Conte's side still feel aggrieved over the reason for the postponement of the game, initially due to be played in January.

It was then called off because Arsenal claimed they lacked the personnel to field a competitive first XI but that was primarily down to injuries and players away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Only one player, Martin Odegaard, was omitted due to Covid-19 yet Spurs were furious Arsenal had invoked the virus rule in asking for the game to be pushed back.

While that request was granted, the decision led to an outcry that the Gunners were "manipulating" the protocols and the Premier League subsequently changed the rules, dictating there must be at least four positive Covid-19 cases if teams are to secure a virus-related postponement.

Conte said at his pre-match press conference: "For sure, it was very strange that our game was postponed for Covid and Arsenal didn't have one player with Covid. We lost a game 3-0 (in the Europa Conference League) because the Premier League didn't want to move our game when we had nine or 10 players with Covid.

"At that time, it was unfair... But now this is the past, and we have to be focused on the present and try to get the best result."

Anything less than a victory will likely end Spurs' hopes of a top-four finish and after leading a turnaround from ninth to fifth in the table since his appointment in November, the Italian does not want the campaign to end on a whimper.

"I continue to tell my players to enjoy this moment, because to arrive at three games to go with an important target to play in the Champions League, it means that we are doing a good job, (but) the job has not finished," he said.

"And we have to try to get three points but the answer is it won't be easy because we are talking about a really good team, a well organised team."

The hosts will miss defenders Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon and midfielder Oliver Skipp through injury, while the visitors cannot call on midfielder Thomas Partey and defender Kieran Tierney.

Arteta added there were doubts over forward Bukayo Saka and defender Ben White, and a game-time decision on their availability would be made today.

