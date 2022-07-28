Lofty Lionesses lionised

LONDON • England footballers past and present hailed their "special" women's team for inspiring an entire nation after they thrashed Sweden 4-0 on Tuesday to reach the women's European Championship final.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby propelled the Lionesses to a huge win in front of a sell-out crowd at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, and earned them qualification to their first Euro final since 2009.

"Is this real? Someone pinch me. It's hard not to get emotional," said Alex Scott, who made 140 appearances for the women's team between 2004 and 2017.

"The amount of investment and everything that's gone into the women's game is for a moment like this.

"For this team to get to Wembley is something special. They deserve every accolade."

The final will be at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday against Germany or France, as England seek to win their first major title in the women's game.

A record crowd of 87,000 for a women's Euro game is expected.

Arsenal great Ian Wright said the England win, after they fell at the semi-final stage in their last three major tournaments, could inspire a new generation of players.

"Whatever happens in the final, if the girls aren't allowed to play football in PE (physical education) like the boys, what are we doing?" the former England striker told the BBC.

"This will inspire a lot of people. Girls should be able to play. This is as proud as I've ever felt."

Former England captain David Beckham also thanked the team for inspiring his daughter, Harper.

"Congratulations on an incredible tournament so far, it's been so uplifting, so inspiring," he said.

"I have a daughter, so for her to be inspired by you girls and your performances has been incredible.

"But it's not just the girls that are getting inspired, the boys are getting inspired as well."

Another former captain, Wayne Rooney, who is England's record goalscorer, also heaped praise on the women's team, saying "a well-deserved final is coming up".

Tottenham Hotspur striker and current England skipper Harry Kane added: "Bring on the final."

In line with all the praise, England coach Sarina Wiegman said that her aim was always to inspire the country.

"(The media asked) are you ready to make history? This is history," Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to the title in 2017, told a news conference.

"We want to inspire the nation. I think that's what we're doing. We want to make a difference."

She was pleased with how her side ended Sweden's run of being undefeated in 90 minutes for the past 34 games.

"I'm very proud," she said. "Again, the team found a way. We were struggling a little by the way they played defensively but we did better and better.

"The players on the pitch found solutions. They were so strong on the counter-attack but when we scored it helped a lot."

England have gone 19 games unbeaten under the Dutchwoman, who took over in September last year, and she admitted she was surprised by how well her side have performed during this period.

"From the beginning, there was a click. You can tell," she said.

"You feel the energy, that people believe in how we work, how we want to play. The results have been really, really good."