Locked down in India, yearning for home

This Ramadan, Akbar Nawas will not just have to make do without his favourite fried spaghetti with chicken, it will also be the first time he cannot break fast with his wife and four kids.

The Chennai City coach is stuck in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, one of several states hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic in India, which has been on lockdown since March 22.

In a phone interview with The Sunday Times, the 44-year-old Singaporean football coach chuckled as he shared: "My neighbourhood grocery store has run out of meat. No chicken, no seafood, I have been a vegetarian for a month.

"Chocolate is hard to find, and Tong Garden nuts are sold out."

It is not that he shops often. His condominium management has been limiting residents to just two outdoor visits a week.

As such, he passes the time by analysing football matches and "trying to come up with crazy tactics".

Yet, even football is no more, as the I-League was suspended on March 14 and then cancelled on April 18. With four games remaining and an insurmountable 16-point lead over East Bengal, Mohun Bagan were declared champions with their 39-point tally.

Defending champions Chennai are seventh, three points behind East Bengal.

Akbar said: "Mohun Bagan are worthy champions but, honestly, football is not the first thing on people's minds now. What is most important is everyone stays healthy, and this virus comes under control soon, so that I can go back and be with my family.

"There was a flight back from Chennai, a six-hour car ride from Coimbatore, on April 9. But my visa had expired and the league was not cancelled yet, so I couldn't try to get on that.

"I have been in contact almost daily with the embassy and my club are sorting out my visa extension, but I can only wait for now."

Akbar, the first Singaporean to win the I-League, one of the top tiers of Indian football, is among a handful of local coaches plying their trade abroad.

Others include Kedah's Aidil Sharin, who returned home after the Malaysian Super League was suspended on March 16, and former Lions handler V. Sundram Moorthy, who is understood to still be in Laos, where he is the national coach.

Akbar was last home in December to see his family and has heard rumours that the earliest flights back are in June.

His assistant coach and fellow Singaporean Satyasagara (formerly known as K. Balagumaran) is also stranded in India.

But at least he has his wife and mother-in-law, who is frail and finds it difficult to travel long distances, for company. His 15-year-old daughter is in Singapore.

Satyasagara, 55, said: "I really miss my daughter, mother and sister. But, compared to Akbar, who is facing four walls alone, I am more fortunate because at least I have some family members with me.

"Akbar and I talk once every few days and we try to keep each other's spirits up by bantering in Singlish."

Practising yoga four hours a day - double his usual routine - with his wife, who is also a yoga teacher, helps him maintain peace and calm despite not having stepped out of his apartment for more than a month now.

"Since the league was suspended, I started traditional ayurvedic treatment for my knee," said Akbar. "I could still go out due to this medical reason, but I decided to just order the oil and herbs online and continue the treatment at home."

Despite the tough period he is enduring, Akbar has few regrets.

He said: "It is a big sacrifice to be away from our families, but we are grateful for this opportunity at Chennai City to build a championship-winning team."