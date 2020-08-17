Local outfit eyes Magpies

While Newcastle have not ended in the EPL's top five since 2012, they often play to capacity crowds of over 52,000 at their home ground St James' Park.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
30 min ago

Bellagraph Nova, backed by ex-Newcastle duo, in advanced talks to acquire EPL side

A decade after Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim made an ambitious attempt to buy English Premier League (EPL) giants Liverpool, local entrepreneurs Terence Loh and Nelson Loh are now spearheading a bid to take over another English club, Newcastle United.

The cousins are co-founders of Bellagraph Nova (BN) Group - along with Evangeline Shen - which owns over 30 entities across 100 countries in major business fields, including finance, sports, healthcare, luxury goods, entertainment and robotics. The Paris-based company is worth an estimated US$12 billion (S$16.5 billion).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 17, 2020, with the headline 'Local outfit eyes Magpies'.
