Local outfit eyes Magpies

A decade after Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim made an ambitious attempt to buy English Premier League (EPL) giants Liverpool, local entrepreneurs Terence Loh and Nelson Loh are now spearheading a bid to take over another English club, Newcastle United.

The cousins are co-founders of Bellagraph Nova (BN) Group - along with Evangeline Shen - which owns over 30 entities across 100 countries in major business fields, including finance, sports, healthcare, luxury goods, entertainment and robotics. The Paris-based company is worth an estimated US$12 billion (S$16.5 billion).