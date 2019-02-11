Lloris the hero as Spurs stay in hunt

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Tottenham 3

Leicester 1

LONDON • Tottenham kept alive their bid to gatecrash the Premier League title race after Davinson Sanchez's first goal for the club and Hugo Lloris' penalty save from Jamie Vardy inspired a 3-1 win over Leicester yesterday.

Christian Eriksen netted moments after the save and, although Vardy got one back, Son Heung-min's late strike ensured third-placed Spurs clinched a fifth win in their last six league games.

They are on 60 points, five off the top as they try to catch Liverpool and Manchester City.

Their gritty success, despite injuries to key players Harry Kane and Dele Alli, was the ideal preparation for hosting Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday.

Said Eriksen: "(Lloris) did save us a few times. Saving the penalty gave us confidence. I saw a stat that we have won the last three games in the last 10 minutes and, even today, we did that." On the title, he added: "Anything is possible."

With the Dortmund clash in mind, Mauricio Pochettino tweaked his team, leaving out Toby Alderweireld and Lucas Moura and recalling Fernando Llorente.

Llorente was caught napping early on when Harry Maguire evaded the striker and met James Maddison's free kick with a towering header that Lloris tipped over.

WE DESERVED MORE Lot of regrets. It was a game in our hands and we had a lot of chances and created a lot of good moves. We didn't find the good finish. I said to Jamie Vardy he can take the penalty. All the game, we had a lot of chances. But there are regrets after all these chances. CLAUDE PUEL, Leicester manager, feeling hard done by the defeat.

That chance was symptomatic of a disjointed start from Tottenham.

Harvey Barnes was allowed too much space in the box as he raced onto a pass but wasted a gilt-edged chance with a poor finish.

Spurs, finally piecing together an incisive raid, were furious when Son's penalty appeal ended in a booking for diving after Maguire stuck out a leg to halt the South Korean.

Said Son: "It was a penalty. I was surprised to be given a yellow card. I was disappointed and angry, but we have to take that."

The hosts channelled their frustration into a sustained assault on the goal of Leicester, who have lost four of their last five league games to increase the pressure on under-fire boss Claude Puel.

And they were rewarded with a well-worked 33rd-minute opener.

Kieran Trippier's short corner found the unmarked Eriksen and he whipped a pin-point cross towards Sanchez six yards from goal. Offside protests were in vain as the Colombian launched himself into a diving header that flashed past Kasper Schmeichel.

Replays showed the player was just onside as he scored his first goal since his 2017 move from Ajax.

Leicester's positive start to the second half brought a golden opportunity to equalise with their 60th-minute penalty. A rapid exchange of passes opened up a chance for Maddison, prompting Jan Vertonghen to rashly bundle over the midfielder.

Vardy, the England striker who was surprisingly left on the bench for the first hour, had been warming up in preparation and was immediately introduced, jogging forward to take the ball from Maddison.

But Lloris came to Tottenham's rescue, diving to his right to keep out Vardy's spot kick.

And Tottenham made the most of their escape, with Eriksen's goal three minutes later and Son's breakaway sealing the victory.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE