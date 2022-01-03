Lloris loves Spurs and Spurs love him: Conte

LONDON • Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says he is confident that goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris will sign a new contract with the club, with his current deal having only six months left.

The 35-year-old France World Cup winner is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement deal with a new club from this month, raising the possibility that he could part ways after a decade.

Lloris, who has played more than 300 Premier League games for Spurs, had one of his easier matches in the 1-0 win at Watford on Saturday that boosted Tottenham's top-four ambitions.

But he did have to be alert to save from Josh King and then thwart Joao Pedro as he kept his eighth league clean sheet of the season.

"You can see the level of the 'keeper in these circumstances," Conte said. "When for the whole game he didn't make a save but he continued to be focused. To be focused for the team, for me that's very important.

"Hugo today showed that he's top and he's always focused.

"For us, he's very important and I'm sure that in a short time they can find a solution with the club, because he loves Tottenham and Tottenham loves him."

With Tottenham only two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal (35) having played two fewer games, they are primed to challenge for a Champions League place in the second half of the season.

That makes their business in the transfer window vital.

"Honestly, when Tottenham have taken me in charge, we decided and I asked time to make my evaluation about the squad. Now I did and for sure we will have a meeting with the club," Conte added.

"January is not simple, we will see what happens. We have to continue to work in this way and these players are giving me everything, great commitment and trust - the best buy in January is to continue this way. Then we will see what are our intentions."

Davinson Sanchez snatched the last-gasp winner deep into stoppage time at Watford to extend Conte's unbeaten start.

The defender's header gave Tottenham a fifth win in their last seven Premier League matches, while Conte remains unbeaten after eight league games and he was pleased with his team's display.

"The performance was positive because from the start until the end we controlled the game," he said.

"We were very good in creating chances, but in this game when you attack and don't score, sometimes you can lose the game on the counter-attack.

"We have to improve the last pass. In the first half it was 29 crosses and zero goals. It is important for us to improve the quality in the last pass because that gives you the possibility to score."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE