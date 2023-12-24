Llorente earns 10-man Atletico 1-0 win over Sevilla

MADRID - Marcos Llorente's second-half goal earned Atletico Madrid a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sevilla on Saturday as the hosts reclaimed third spot in the LaLiga standings.

Diego Simeone's side are level with fourth-placed Barcelona on 38 points and seven behind leaders Real Madrid.

Atletico took the lead seconds after halftime when substitute Llorente's cross was blocked but he capitalised on Sergio Ramos's rebound to fire home from close range.

"I was lucky enough to get a great pass and score to get the three points," Llorente told DAZN.

"We had to push hard, make more effort than usual. We are a very united team and when it gets tough the squad pulls together."

Llorente came close to adding a second with a header that hit the top of the net and a shot saved by Sevilla keeper Marko Dmitrovic.

As in their last match, Atletico were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when defender Caglar Soyuncu, who had only been on the pitch for four minutes, was shown a red card for a tackle on Lucas Ocampos.

"(The red card) can happen, it's football. The important thing is that the team made a great effort and didn't notice the extra player they had. The effort is to be admired," said Atletico midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

"It's always important that we don't concede goals, it was a very important game for us. I'm very happy."

Atletico next play second-placed Girona. REUTERS