Liverpool's Salah in contention for Brentford game, Alexander-Arnold out

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is in line to feature against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, but right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is ruled out with an injury, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

The 31-year-old Egypt captain, the league's second-highest scorer this season with 14 goals, had picked up a hamstring injury during the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, suffered a recurrence of a knee injury during Liverpool's 3-1 home win against Burnley last weekend. The 25-year-old is set to miss the League Cup final against Chelsea later this month, according to British media.

"Mo is back in full training so that brings him back into contention," Klopp told reporters.

The German coach dismissed suggestions that Alexander-Arnold was rushed back after his injury.

"I got the news that there was a discussion we might have 'forced' Trent back because of two setbacks. Nobody wants that and nobody is doing that ... as long as I am here we will not force anybody back and never do," Klopp said.

"But we work in a high-performance area... The last decision is always with the player, but if you always listen to the player they would play after two weeks and it's a real problem.

"The boys were in the moment when they played. They were fit. But the situation told us differently because it happened again. Very unlucky and unfortunate, but it can happen.

"We have to bring the boys back as soon possible but never before they are ready." REUTERS