Liverpool's Mane man again

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrating scoring the second of Liverpool's quickfire double, which helped them overcome the shock of going behind after only nine minutes to Callum Wilson's close-range goal for Bournemouth yesterday. The visitors' lead lasted until the 25th minute, when Mane robbed Jack Simpson and fed Mohamed Salah, who fired into the bottom corner. Another Cherries mistake, in midfield this time, let in Mane who made no mistake on 33 minutes. The Premier League's runaway leaders thus recovered from losing their 44-match unbeaten league record in 3-0 defeat at Watford on Feb 29.