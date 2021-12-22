Liverpool's fresh faces to the fore for Cup

LONDON • Given their injury situation and a raft of Covid-19 cases, Liverpool are set to shuffle the pack for today's League Cup quarter-final with Leicester.

The competition has generally been low on the list of priorities for a club like Liverpool, who blooded academy players and youngsters in the two previous rounds.

FA Cup winners Leicester are a step up from past opponents Norwich and Preston, but assistant manager Pep Lijnders is confident their fringe and youth team players can hold their own against the Foxes and give manager Jurgen Klopp food for thought.

The likes of Tyler Morton, who made his first Premier League start in the 2-2 draw at Tottenham, Kaide Gordon and Harvey Blair are all pushing to play at Anfield today.

"We always relied on them. It's one of our ideas inside the club. If you want to have a healthy club, you need a clear pathway to become a first-team player. It's why we give so many opportunities," the Dutchman said.

The Reds will miss Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Curtis Jones, with the quartet testing positive for Covid-19 last week. Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott and Nat Phillips are out through injury, Andy Robertson is suspended and captain Jordan Henderson is a doubt after missing the draw at Tottenham because of illness.

The Premier League on Monday decided to forge ahead with the festive schedule despite the mounting number of Covid-19 infections across the 20 clubs.

While Liverpool have accepted the decision, Lijnders questioned whether the League Cup quarter-finals could have been pushed back.

"We always make our recommendations and give our honest opinion to improve the quality of the game. This is what we did in (Monday's) meeting. We love the intensity but we all have to respect recovery," he said.

"We think it is absurd we have to play after 48 hours. It's a much higher risk of injury... You'll have to ask the teams why they want to play. With the Covid cases being this fresh, it'd make sense to have more time before the next game.

"For me, the experts are not the managers. For me, the experts are the scientists and the doctors. And we should follow their guidelines... The Premier League should ask them - not the CEOs, not the managers."

The other last-eight ties today see Brentford host Chelsea while West Ham travel to Spurs.

LIVERPOOL V LEICESTER

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 3.40am