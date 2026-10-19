Liverpool urge patience with Szoboszlai injury, Frimpong suffers new setback

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LIVERPOOL, England, Oct 19 - Liverpool must be patient with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai's recovery from a hamstring injury, while right back Jeremie Frimpong is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fresh muscle problem, head coach Andoni Iraola said on Monday.

• The pair were forced off during Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford on Saturday.

• "Frimpong has a new muscle injury ... Difficult to predict. We will have to wait until he recovers, but it is going to be difficult before the (November 9-17 international) break ...," Iraola said ahead of Liverpool's Champions League match against Villarreal at Anfield on Tuesday.

• Frimpong's setback comes after a difficult spell since moving from Bayer Leverkusen last year, with the 25-year-old Dutch international struggling for fitness and form.

• Szoboszlai's situation is less concerning, however, with the Hungary captain suffering a recurrence of the issue that sidelined him for Liverpool's 3-0 home defeat by Manchester City and their 6-3 Champions League win at LASK.

• "Szoboszlai is different, it's not a new injury. I think it is in the same place it was in the past week. It hasn't worsened. We probably have to be a bit patient until he recovers fully, but it is not like he has to wait a long time to come back," Iraola said.

• The 25-year-old has been a mainstay for Liverpool, scoring three goals in eight games in all competitions this season.

• Iraola is already contending with a number of long-term absentees, including forward Hugo Ekitike, right back Conor Bradley and centre back Giovanni Leoni.

• Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League with 12 points from seven matches and host Villarreal, looking to build on a perfect start to their Champions League campaign, having taken six points from their opening two games. REUTERS