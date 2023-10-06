Liverpool too good for Saint-Gilloise in Europa League, Brighton battle back to hold Marseille

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool closed in on the Europa League knockout rounds with a 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday, while Brighton fought back to secure their first European point in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Marseille.

West Ham’s 2-1 at Freiburg saw them set a new record unbeaten streak for an English team in Europe, while Romelu Lukaku was among the scorers in Roma’s 4-0 win over Servette.

Jurgen Klopp named a strong side at Anfield with the Reds keen to make sure of top spot in Group E and progress directly to the last 16.

Saint-Gilloise goalkeeper Anthony Moris had been in inspired form to deny Mohamed Salah early on, but his fumble from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s effort left Ryan Gravernberch with a tap-in for his first Liverpool goal on the stroke of half-time.

Klopp sent on Alexis Mac Allister at half-time as he came up against his brother Kevin, who started for the Belgians.

Liverpool were made to wait until stoppage time to secure the points as Diogo Jota burst clear on goal and produced a cool finish.

The Reds travel to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday and the Seagulls may well be fatigued after their efforts to snatch a point in southern France.

Marseille have struggled so far this season but went 2-0 up thanks to two goals in two minutes midway through the first half.

Chancel Mbemba swept the French side into the lead before a slip from Brighton captain Lewis Dunk allowed Jordan Veretout to make it 2-0.

Brighton seemed destined for a third consecutive defeat in all competitions, but the momentum swung when Pascal Gross was picked out by Kaoru Mitoma to halve the arrears.

Joao Pedro then levelled from the penalty spot after Tariq Lamptey had been upended inside the box two minutes from time to leave Brighton just one point adrift of Marseille and Ajax in Group B.