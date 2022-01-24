Liverpool stay in City's wake

LONDON • Despite claims that Manchester City have the English Premier League title "sewn up", the race is far from done and dusted after Liverpool yesterday closed the gap to leaders Manchester City to nine points.

The Reds still hold a game in hand - at home against lowly Leeds - on Pep Guardiola's men and if they win that clash at Anfield, that will turn the business end of the season into an intriguing affair.

Liverpool had to withstand a spirited second-half fightback from Crystal Palace before emerging with a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park.

Virgil van Dijk gave the visitors an early lead with a powerful header from a corner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain added a second in the 32nd minute, controlling a superb cross-field pass from Andy Robertson before thumping the ball home.

Such was Liverpool's dominance before the break that it appeared the second half would be more of the same.

But Palace pulled one back 10 minutes into the second half when Jeffrey Schlupp's pass to Jean-Philippe Mateta sliced open the Liverpool defence, and the latter squared the ball for Odsonne Edouard to fire into an empty net.

The Eagles poured forward looking for an equaliser, throwing on three attackers in Jordan Ayew, former Reds striker Christian Benteke and Eberechi Eze, but Alisson Becker stood strong in goal.

As the match edged towards stoppage time, Klopp's men killed off the contest.

Palace stopper Vicente Guaita took out Diogo Jota in the box and after consulting with the video assistant referee, a penalty was given in the 89th minute, with Fabinho tucking home from the spot.

On the victory that lifts second-placed Liverpool to 48 points, van Dijk yesterday said: "You can't deny it's in your mind but as we have said many times, we take it game by game. It sounds a bit boring but it is like that.

"We are not looking at them (City) because there is no point. There are so many games to play. We focus on ourselves. This was a very important one. Hopefully, we can build on it after the (international) break."

Oxlade-Chamberlain added: "It's nice to build on some good form. After 35 minutes, we dropped our standards a bit.

"Alisson has bailed us out a good few times in the past and today, he had some moments. We haven't got anyone else we'd want other than him."

In the other games, Arsenal's paucity of options up front were laid bare as the Gunners failed to score for the fourth successive game in all competitions.

The hosts' hopes of a top-four finish took a blow following their 0-0 draw against bottom side Burnley at the Emirates and boos were heard at the final whistle.

Frustrated Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said: "I will give credit to Burnley, we know what they are about, it is frustrating from our behalf because we were putting balls into the box and that's meat and drink for Burnley.

"We didn't create that quality we needed.

"We are at the moment depleted and the lads have played a lot of minutes, I don't want to make any excuses. We have time to regroup now."

At the King Power Stadium, Leicester and Brighton also cancelled each other out in a 1-1 draw, with Patson Daka giving the Foxes the lead before Danny Welbeck equalised late on.

