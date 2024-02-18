Liverpool starting lineup goes cross country

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Liverpool - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - February 17, 2024 Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring their fourth goal as Brentford's Nathan Collins looks dejected Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Liverpool - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - February 17, 2024 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Liverpool - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - February 17, 2024 Liverpool's Andrew Robertson in action with Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Liverpool - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - February 17, 2024 Liverpool's Luis Diaz in action with Brentford's Nathan Collins Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Liverpool - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - February 17, 2024 Brentford's Ivan Toney scores their first goal REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Updated
Feb 18, 2024, 03:58 AM
Published
Feb 18, 2024, 03:58 AM

LONDON - Liverpool fielded a starting lineup with 11 players of different nationalities for the first time in their 4-1 win at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Following injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai, manager Juergen Klopp made changes and players from 11 countries made up Liverpool's starting team in a league game for the first time in their 132-year history.

The German manager named Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher in goal and the back line featured Northern Irishman Conor Bradley, France's Ibrahima Konate, Dutchman Virgil van Dijk and Scotland's Andrew Robertson.

Midfielder Curtis Jones was the only Englishman in the lineup alongside Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister and Japan's Wataru Endo.

The forward line consisted of Portugal's Diogo Jota, Colombian Luis Diaz and Uruguayan Darwin Nunez before substitute Mohamed Salah of Egypt entered the fray.

Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah and Cody Gakpo scored as Liverpool moved up to 57 points and remained two points clear of Arsenal. REUTERS

