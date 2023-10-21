Liverpool star Mohamed Salah double downs 10-man Everton in EPL Merseyside derby

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that his side totally neutralised Everton, as Mohamed Salah’s double secured a 2-0 English Premier League win over their local rivals at Anfield on Saturday.

The Toffees were left furious at the inconsistency of referee Craig Pawson as Ashley Young was sent off seven minutes before half-time for two bookable offences, while Ibrahima Konate escaped a second booking in the second half with the scores still level.

Liverpool toiled to make their man advantage count, and finally achieved the breakthrough 15 minutes from time when Salah smashed home from the penalty spot after Michael Keane handled.

He was then teed up by Darwin Nunez to make the points safe seven minutes into stoppage time.

“I liked it a lot. It is a derby, we didn’t allow them to do what they wanted,” said Klopp of the win.

“We were clear in the challenges.... but it is also difficult because it was a deep block and they adapted slightly and set up to our strengths.

“I liked a lot of moments and then the red card was pretty influential in the game. I wanted us to be calm and ignore that we were one man up.

“It is difficult because it’s like, now you have to create with each possession (with a man advantage) and it took a while until we got chances.”

Victory temporarily took Klopp’s men above Tottenham and Arsenal at the top of the table on goal difference, before Manchester City took on Brighton & Hove Albion at home and Arsenal faced Chelsea away.

The Reds have lost just one of their last 29 Merseyside derbies and remain unbeaten at Anfield in front of a crowd against Everton since 1999.

No fixture has had more red cards in the Premier League era than clashes between these two.

Another sending off proved decisive. Everton had frustrated the hosts and posed a threat themselves – until the 38-year-old Young showed his age, rather than his experience, by diving in to chop down Luis Diaz and earn a second yellow card.

Klopp had expressed his frustration at being selected for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off – just hours after some of his stars returned after playing for their countries in South American World Cup qualifying.

Colombia’s Diaz and Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister started, while Nunez was introduced off the bench after his starring role in Uruguay’s 2-0 win over Brazil in midweek.

Liverpool looked jaded despite having the extra man in the second half.