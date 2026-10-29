Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk glad to see return of ‘Anfield energy’

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Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk believes some impressive recent home displays have restored the belief of the club’s fans.

LONDON - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk believes some impressive recent home displays have restored the belief of the Anfield faithful following last season’s lacklustre title defence.

Successive home wins over Villarreal, Brighton and Chelsea – whom they beat on penalties in the League Cup on Oct 28 – in three different competitions mean Liverpool head into their Nov 1 match against Premier League champions Arsenal at Anfield in confident mood.

The Reds appear to be increasingly comfortable with new boss Andoni Iraola’s tactics after the former Bournemouth boss replaced the sacked Arne Slot in June.

“It’s a night like this (against Chelsea) and the other night (Villarreal) – I think the fans definitely like what they’re seeing and, of course, you feel that energy, and it’s great,” said van Dijk.

“I’ve been feeling that energy for quite a while and when you then miss it a little bit then to get it back is, obviously, very good. Results help, massively. We understand it as well.”

The 35-year-old Netherlands defender added: “We want to show that for the full 90 minutes, every game, home and away and obviously, it’s not the easiest thing to do, but we’re trying to and nights like this help.

“We put a lot of work in behind the scenes. Hopefully, the reward will come.”

Iraola made seven changes, including fielding four players under 22, against Chelsea in a game that finished 1-1 before Liverpool won the shoot-out 6-5 to book a quarter-final with Bournemouth.

“I don’t think we gave much away throughout the whole game; a couple of shots from distance, I think. We did well. We brought a lot of energy,” van Dijk added.

“We could have done better maybe a couple of times. But overall, I’m happy with the evening and I’m happy that we went through.” AFP