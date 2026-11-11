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Liverpool should have been given penalty against Arsenal, review panel says

Nov 11 - Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty in their 1-0 Premier League defeat by Arsenal this month after defender Jurrien Timber pulled back striker Alexander Isak, the league's Key Match Incidents (KMI) Panel said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 21st minute at Anfield when Isak challenged for Bradley Barcola's cross. Referee Andy Madley waved play on and VAR Stuart Attwell did not intervene despite replays showing Timber grabbing the forward's shirt.

The KMI Panel voted 4-1 that a penalty should have been awarded on the field. A 3-2 majority concluded the VAR should have recommended an on-field review, deeming the missed call a clear and obvious error.

Arsenal were 1-0 ahead through Kai Havertz's goal, which proved enough to secure victory.

The panel unanimously agreed Timber's challenge did not merit a red card for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said Isak would likely have been awarded a penalty had he gone to ground.

Liverpool, 10th in the Premier League table, host Manchester United on November 22 after the international break. REUTERS