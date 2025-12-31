Straitstimes.com header logo

Liverpool set-piece coach Briggs leaves club

Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 28, 2024 Liverpool individual development coach Aaron Briggs looks on during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

Dec 30 - Liverpool parted ways with set-piece coach Aaron Briggs on Tuesday, with no team in Europe's top five leagues having conceded more set-piece goals this season, excluding penalties, than Arne Slot's team.

Liverpool conceded their 12th goal from a set-piece during Saturday's 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, the joint-most in the Premier League alongside Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

The champions rarely threaten from set-pieces at the other end either, scoring three goals from dead-ball situations, excluding penalties, this season, nine fewer than leaders Arsenal. Their non-penalty set-piece difference of minus-nine is the worst in the league.

"We've conceded too many set-piece goals and we don't score enough," their captain Virgil Van Dijk said on Sunday.

"It's something we have to improve. I would say at least 75% of the time or even more, it's not even about the first contact. It's the second phase that is the killer. Is it a mental thing? I hope not. If that's in your head then it's an issue."

Briggs joined the club in September. Responsibility for set-piece preparation will now be shared by the rest of the coaching staff. REUTERS

