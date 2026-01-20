Liverpool seek bounce as they face Marseille in Champions League

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON – Liverpool manager Arne Slot will look to put aside some domestic woes as he prepares for his team’s Champions League trip to French side Marseille on Wednesday.

The Reds drew 1-1 with relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League over the weekend, their fourth consecutive league stalemate even as they still sit in fourth place.

Slot will now turn his attention to Europe and the next fixture at the Orange Velodrome, where Marseille are seeking a third straight win in the Champions League.

Liverpool are ninth in the standings, with their opponents in 16th but just three points behind Slot’s men, highlighting the importance of the clash as both aim to make the last 16.

Reds striker Hugo Ekitike is looking forward to the challenge, telling broadcaster Canal Plus: “I am excited to play this match. Marseille are a club that I have watched since I was young… as well as Paris.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain player added: “I love the Velodrome. It is a magnificent stadium with crazy supporters. I think I’ll be welcomed well. There is no hate. I have always liked Marseille.”

Liverpool are on a 12-match unbeaten streak but Slot and his players would probably not be celebrating much after they made unwanted history following the Burnley match.

The Reds are the first reigning Premier League champions to fail to win any of their three home league matches against newly promoted teams in a single season.

Slot will also be concerned that his team had 11 shots on target against Burnley but just a 1-1 draw to show for it. Mohamed Salah, though, could be back in the fold sooner rather than later to help out the attack.

“Next week (Salah will return),” the Liverpool manager said last week. “He will be back with us. We are talking together about (the Marseille game) now.”

Marseille, led by former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto de Zerbi, have defeated Newcastle United and PSV Eindhoven in this Champions League campaign.

The French side are now hoping to clinch three straight such wins for the first time since 2010-11 as they reunite with Liverpool since their last clashes in 2008-09.

In that match, the Reds won 2-1 on the road before a 1-0 home win under Rafael Benitez.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, fellow Premier League side Chelsea will host Cypriot team Pafos FC at Stamford Bridge as the Blues compete in their fourth different competition in the space of four games.

Liam Rosenior’s men are two points off the automatic last-16 spots.

The Chelsea coach will, however, be boosted by the fact that his team are on a 21-game scoring run in European matches and their 2-0 Premier League win over Brentford last weekend.

Rosenior will take charge of his first Champions League match with the Blues, who have three wins, one draw and two defeats under former manager Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea have dropped points against Bayern Munich, Atalanta and Qarabag and are in 13th place, but they are just three points off third-placed PSG.

“Our target is still the same: to reach the highest possible in every competition. We need to keep working hard and in the end we will see where we finish,” said Brazilian forward Joao Pedro.

Meanwhile, Rosenior has said that he has a “clear idea of the way I want the game to be played”.

He added: “My job is to create an atmosphere and environment where people enjoy what they do. If you enjoy what you do, you perform better, and if you perform better, you end up winning games of football.

“I think I’m demanding. I’m meticulous and organised. My job is to make sure that we’re as organised, as committed, as determined, and we put pride into the shirt. If you do those things, normally, you win games of football.”