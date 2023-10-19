Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah calls for end to ‘massacres’, aid to be allowed into Gaza

LIVERPOOL, England - Liverpool and Egypt football star Mohamed Salah called for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza on Wednesday, as he pleaded for an end to “massacres” in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Gazans have been facing dire shortages as the territory was effectively sealed off in the wake of the Oct 7 attacks by Hamas militants on Israeli communities and military posts that claimed 1,400 lives.

On Tuesday, a deadly rocket strike hit a Gaza hospital that Hamas blamed on Israel.

However, Israel denied responsibility, claiming the strike was caused by an errant rocket fired by Palestinian militants.

A Champions League and Premier League winner with Liverpool, Egypt captain Salah, 31, is one of the most popular athletes in the Arab world.

“It is not always easy to speak in a time like this. There has been too much violence and too much heartbreak and brutality,” Salah said, in a video posted to his 62.7 million followers on Instagram.

“The escalations in recent weeks is unbearable to witness. All lives are sacred and must be protected. The massacres need to stop, families are being torn apart.”