Liverpool roll the dice in rejuvenation gamble

The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary tour visited Anfield on Thursday. With a set that included an impromptu chorus of You'll Never Walk Alone, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards reminded why the Stones remain the greatest rock and roll band in the world, by playing the hits, sticking to the same formula of six decades.

For the football club that calls Anfield home and has been one of England's prominent powers for that same 60 years, retaining success is not quite so easy. Eventually, managers and executives must break up the band.