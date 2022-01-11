Liverpool return for Cup semis; virus continues to wreak havoc

LONDON • Liverpool are ready to host their rearranged League Cup two-legged semi-final against Arsenal on Thursday after confirming that the Covid-19 outbreak in their camp, which forced the initial postponement, was down to a raft of false positives.

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip had returned positive tests, while Klopp and assistant Pep Lijnders also tested positive.

The Reds had asked the English Football League to reschedule the Cup game last Thursday due to the "severe outbreak". While that request was granted, the ties were switched around, meaning Arsenal now have a small advantage of playing the return leg on Jan 20 at the Emirates, instead of Anfield.

But other than those in the treatment room and the players who are away on Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) duty like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Liverpool do not have other absentees ahead of the Gunners clash, other than Trent Alexander-Arnold, the only player to have a confirmed positive test.

"We had last week a proper outbreak and it showed up that we had a lot of false positives but the rules are like they are, so all these players who are false positives couldn't play," Klopp said.

"The only real positive came from Trent Alexander-Arnold and all the rest were false positives."

Klopp also dismissed talk that the Reds could be without injured midfielder Thiago Alcantara for the rest of the season.

The Spain international has not played since their 3-1 Premier League win over Newcastle on Dec 16, after picking up a hip injury and it is understood the injury is more serious than initially diagnosed.

"He is not out until the end of the season, not at all," Klopp said. "It (the injury) is around the hip, that's the situation and it needs time. He didn't train this week but we expect him to be back to do rehab stuff from tomorrow on and then we will see."

Liverpool were given a scare but the virus is continuing to play havoc with the scheduling this season.

Leicester's match away to Everton in the English Premier League, which had initially been rescheduled from Dec 19 to today, has been postponed for the second time after Covid-19 cases and Afcon call-ups left the Foxes unable to field a team.

Despite beating Watford 4-1 on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup - a competition in which different rules apply - Brendan Rodgers' side said they were short of players for the game at Goodison Park.

The top flight accepted that Leicester did not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) for the trip to Merseyside.

A statement added: "The board will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match."

Everton-Leicester is the 18th league game to be axed and just six matches have been rearranged.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS