Liverpool need to defend better: Klopp

LONDON - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called on his players to "fight through" their disappointing start to the season, after they trailed English Premier League leaders Arsenal by 11 points following Saturday's 3-3 home draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Having fallen two goals behind inside 17 minutes at Anfield, the Reds looked to have given their stuttering campaign a lift by turning the match on its head to lead 3-2 going into the final 27 minutes.

But Leandro Trossard's late equaliser, that completed his hat-trick, leaves Liverpool on just 10 points from their seven matches at the beginning of a busy October that could make or break their season. Klopp's men scored via a Roberto Firmino double and an own goal from Adam Webster.

"We have to fight through this," the Liverpool boss said.

"The boys can play much better. My job is to create a situation where we can play much better and for that you need stability.

"We have to control the game, which is something we have been talking about for two or three years. You have to work step by step to get confidence back.

"We had confident moments today, but our passing game was not good today. We passed balls all over the place. We also can defend each goal much better."

The way Liverpool are starting games is of real concern to supporters, with their disjointed showing in the opening exchanges on Saturday again leaving them with a mountain to climb.

The Reds have now conceded first in nine of their last 11 league matches, with Brighton, in new manager Roberto de Zerbi's first game in charge, dominating the opening 20 minutes.

"The confidence level is not extraordinarily high," Klopp added.

"We want to get the confidence back and we want to increase it. The first goal and second goal did not help that. The set-up of Brighton surprised us, because we had no idea what they would do. With Roberto, he did exactly the right things but before we adapted we were 2-0 down.

"Then we understood better what they do and reacted better, pulling ourselves back into the game. But even when we were one goal up at 3-2, we were just not convincing in these moments. We have to do better."

De Zerbi's debut after succeeding new Chelsea boss Graham Potter lived up to the hype as the Italian's brand of intricate passing out from the back cut Liverpool to shreds in the early stages.

"Potter deserves some credit because he has left to me a great team. I have tried to not make any damage and add my idea on top," said the Italian.

