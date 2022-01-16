Liverpool need quick thinkers, says Klopp

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp said on Friday that he had to find a short-term solution to deal with the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after Liverpool laboured to a 0-0 League Cup draw against 10-man Arsenal.

Thursday's stalemate in the first leg of the semi-final was the first match in which the Reds have failed to score at home since April, even though they had the man advantage for more than an hour.

The toothless performance underlined how much Liverpool missed Salah and Mane - both are at the Africa Cup of Nations - who have provided 24 of their 52 goals and 10 assists in 20 Premier League matches this season.

There is a possibility Salah could be back next week if Egypt, who lost their opening game and sit bottom of their group, fail to make it through to the knockout stages.

Mane's stay with Senegal looks to be longer but Klopp needs to come up with a way to compensate while they are gone.

"The only way to avoid these kind of questions is by scoring," the Liverpool manager said ahead of today's Premier League home match against Brentford.

"Do we miss them? Yes. But we have had struggles even with Sadio and Mo against 10 men. It's about how we can do better with the team."

The absence of the duo robs third-placed Liverpool of pace up front but Klopp added that the team needed to play smarter, not faster.

"A lot of top counter-pressing moments and winning the ball back are not about this final pace that they usually bring, this is needed in different situations," he said.

"We have to play against deep formations in between the lines and quick thinking is more important than quick running. Yes, Mo and Sadio can think quick as well but they are not here."

Nat Phillips, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi will miss today's clash, while Brentford have to cope with the absences of Josh Dasilva, David Raya, Charlie Goode and Mathias Jorgensen.

LIVERPOOL V BRENTFORD

