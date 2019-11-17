Liverpool master arch-rivals

It just seems impossible to stop Liverpool's momentum, not just in the English Premier League, but also their veterans, as the Liverpool Reds emerged victorious at the Battle of the Reds at the National Stadium yesterday.

In the first of three 40-minute matches, they came from 2-1 down to score a 37th-minute equaliser against the Singapore Reds with Luis Garcia and Singapore former international Aleksandar Duric grabbing a brace each.

The Manchester Reds then took advantage of the hosts' tired legs to win the second game 2-0, courtesy of goals from Danny Webber and Michael Gray.

However, the Liverpool Reds ultimately prevailed by beating their Manchester counterparts 1-0 in the final through John Durnin's 23rd-minute winner off Emile Heskey's square pass.

Former United striker Teddy Sheringham said: "It's always great to renew the rivalry every once in a while.

"There is a warrior-type of rivalry but there's a lot of hatred there as well that stemmed from years and years of history of playing against each other, and being the top two teams in English football.

"Sir Alex Ferguson reignited it by saying he wanted to knock Liverpool off their perch, and it's stayed on from there."

This was perhaps why goalkeeper David James still relished a win over United 20 years after he last played for Liverpool. With a gleaming smile, the 49-year-old said: "Any time, anywhere, any year, it is nice to get one over United.

"You cannot say it is the Jurgen Klopp effect for us, but we represent the confidence the club are having at the moment."

Age does prove to be a great leveller, and it showed in the first match as the local icons managed to hold the Liverpool Reds.

The crowd at the National Stadium also saw the return of Jermaine Pennant, who turned out for Singapore Premier League side Tampines Rovers in 2016, as the winger's cross past Rezal Hassan in the fourth minute saw Garcia heading home their first goal.

It looked like a mauling was on the cards, but the Singapore side got the fans cheering when Duric beat Phil Babb on the right flank to score in the 12th minute.

It got even better for the 49-year-old as he latched on to Fahmie Abdullah's clipped pass and fired a shot past James in the 32nd minute.

Duric said: "It's always great to score regardless of the occasion, and I want to teach the younger generation how to score. Wes Brown was the toughest to play against and I love such physical battles."

The battle of the veterans also proved to be a contest of fitness, with former Singapore custodian Lionel Lewis emerging as one of the winners.

The 36-year-old's quick reflexes in the 24th minute saw him clawing away Garcia's goal-bound effort that left the Spaniard purring over his "amazing save".

There were also other glimpses of the veteran stars trademarks - Dimitar Berbatov's nonchalant brilliance, Keith Gillespie's adventurous runs down the wing, Jason McAteer's competitiveness and Pennant's enterprise from the flank.

However, there was no grandstand finish for the Manchester Reds despite the best efforts of Dwight Yorke, who said: "Any time United lose to Liverpool, it's definitely disappointing.

"But we played some good games and we just have to accept that Liverpool have got something going on for them at the moment."

The 8,383 turnout for the third edition of the Masters tournament at the 55,000-seater stadium yesterday was slightly higher than the 8,000 fans who watched the Battle of the Masters in 2017 involving former Arsenal, Liverpool and Singapore players.

But it was significantly lower than the 30,000 figure recorded for the Liverpool v Manchester United Masters event in 2015.