Liverpool kids cheer absent Klopp with winning display

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, it seems, can do no wrong after his youngsters vindicated his decision to rest his entire first-team squad by beating third-tier Shrewsbury Town 1-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield on Tuesday.

The German, whose side are 22 points clear and heading for a first top-flight league title in 30 years, was not even in attendance but would have been smiling as Ro-Shaun Williams' unfortunate 75th-minute own goal sealed victory and a fifth-round clash with Chelsea.

Seven-time winners Liverpool, whose starting line-up was the youngest in the club's history, were also given a let-off as League One Shrewsbury had a goal ruled out via the video assistant referee with the score at 0-0.

But they were worthy winners and the youngsters, with an average age of 19 years and 102 days, received a standing ovation as they steered Liverpool into the fifth round for the first time since Klopp took over in 2015.

"It was just unbelievable," 18-year-old Neco Williams said. "It was a night that we will remember for a long time."

After his side squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Shrewsbury, Klopp had vowed that no first-team players would feature in the replay as it fell during the inaugural Premier League winter break.

As against Aston Villa in a League Cup quarter-final in December, when the first team were at the Club World Cup, he gave Under-23 manager Neil Critchley the reins.

On that occasion Liverpool's "kids" suffered a 5-0 loss, but on Tuesday, they proved too technical for Shrewsbury.

"The manager sent a message prior to the game with some words of advice and support, which was fantastic," Critchley said of his contact with Klopp.

"He is delighted with the performance. There was a message at half-time and at full time. He said Chelsea away could be an opportunity for one or two of them and they put in a performance tonight."

He also credited James Milner with helping to inspire the youngsters' victory after the 34-year-old took it upon himself to get heavily involved in the build-up to the clash.

"He trained with us yesterday and he asked whether he could come along. I was like, 'Of course you can'," Critchley said.

"He was giving words of advice to the players, he was getting right behind them, he was vocal in the dressing room and animated behind me."

Liverpool, unbeaten in 40 games at Anfield in all competitions, are next in league action at bottom side Norwich on Feb 15.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE