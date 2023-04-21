Liverpool have to guarantee performance levels, says Jurgen Klopp

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has demanded that his players continue playing at the highest level, as the Reds prepare to host Nottingham Forest in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

Following a loss to Manchester City and two draws with Chelsea and Arsenal, the Reds rebounded emphatically with a 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United on Monday.

At risk of going six games without a win in all competitions, Klopp’s men produced what he called was “the best game of the season” at Elland Road, and he will be hoping to see more of the same on Saturday.

“It’s a strange, very average season... I said after Leeds it was the best we’ve played all season. Not a spectacular first half but calm and convincing,” the Liverpool boss said on Friday.

“I cannot sit here and guarantee any results but we have to guarantee performances levels.

“We have to be ready if we are unable to be scoring early and all the difficulties you can face and then overcome it, sticking to how we want to play.

“The ticket will be the desire to get the ball back, counter-pressing. Especially against deep-defending sides, otherwise we face counter-attacks.

“It’s (also) about showing all our respect for Nottingham Forest. It’s Anfield as well and we have to use that well.”

The win over Leeds was not enough to push the Reds into the European spots, as they are still eighth in the standings, nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United (56).

But, with eight games remaining, Liverpool are still mathematically capable of securing a Champions League berth.

One positive is that, including Saturday’s game, four of the next five matches are at home, but Klopp is taking nothing for granted.

“When you’re in a super moment, the only game you worry is the next. When you’re low you also focus on just the next game. There’s no alternative,” he said.

“The only thing that give us any kind of chance (to be in the top four) is winning games. Makes no sense to talk about the next four games.

“Forest have pragmatic style, long balls, corners. They have speed up front, technique in midfield. It’s all there. We’ve already prepared everything.”

Despite Klopp playing it down, home form could be a major factor on Saturday. Liverpool are unbeaten in seven straight home fixtures in the Premier League, scoring at least twice in their last four at Anfield.

They have also been beaten only once in their last 37 league home matches.