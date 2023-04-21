Liverpool have to guarantee performance levels, says Jurgen Klopp

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has demanded that his players continue playing at the highest level, as the Reds prepare to host Nottingham Forest in a Premier League clash on Saturday.
Following a loss to Manchester City and two draws with Chelsea and Arsenal, the Reds rebounded emphatically with a 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United on Monday.
At risk of going six games without a win in all competitions, Klopp’s men produced what he called was “the best game of the season” at Elland Road, and he will be hoping to see more of the same on Saturday.
“It’s a strange, very average season... I said after Leeds it was the best we’ve played all season. Not a spectacular first half but calm and convincing,” the Liverpool boss said on Friday.
“I cannot sit here and guarantee any results but we have to guarantee performances levels.
“We have to be ready if we are unable to be scoring early and all the difficulties you can face and then overcome it, sticking to how we want to play.
“The ticket will be the desire to get the ball back, counter-pressing. Especially against deep-defending sides, otherwise we face counter-attacks.
“It’s (also) about showing all our respect for Nottingham Forest. It’s Anfield as well and we have to use that well.”
The win over Leeds was not enough to push the Reds into the European spots, as they are still eighth in the standings, nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United (56).
But, with eight games remaining, Liverpool are still mathematically capable of securing a Champions League berth.
One positive is that, including Saturday’s game, four of the next five matches are at home, but Klopp is taking nothing for granted.
“When you’re in a super moment, the only game you worry is the next. When you’re low you also focus on just the next game. There’s no alternative,” he said.
“The only thing that give us any kind of chance (to be in the top four) is winning games. Makes no sense to talk about the next four games.
“Forest have pragmatic style, long balls, corners. They have speed up front, technique in midfield. It’s all there. We’ve already prepared everything.”
Despite Klopp playing it down, home form could be a major factor on Saturday. Liverpool are unbeaten in seven straight home fixtures in the Premier League, scoring at least twice in their last four at Anfield.
They have also been beaten only once in their last 37 league home matches.
On the injury front, Naby Keita is yet to recover from a muscle issue, while Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay are recovering from season-ending surgeries.
Klopp also said that Roberto Firmino is out after a muscle problem.
Forest, meanwhile, are going through an injury crisis, with Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards, Chris Wood, Willy Boly, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ryan Yates, Serge Aurier, Dean Henderson and Gustavo Scarpa all out.
The visitors have lost on their previous four visits to Anfield, but managed to beat the Reds 1-0 at the City Ground in October.
Steve Cooper’s men have not won in 10 league games while losing their last three and are languishing in 18th place.
It will take a miracle for them to get a point against Liverpool, as they have also lost their last five away matches.
“We know all about the stats and know our away form has been nowhere near good enough,” said Cooper.
“But as each game comes, I ask myself and staff and the players to give their best and really believe in the plan and believe we can achieve to get a positive result.
“Liverpool are a brilliant team, they showed it at Leeds and have done on many occasions this year. It’s going to take everything to get a positive result, but we’ve got to believe.”