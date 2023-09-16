Liverpool go top of the English Premier League with 3-1 win at Wolves

Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 16, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman and Jose Sa in action with Liverpool's Luis Diaz Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 16, 2023 Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring their third goal with Curtis Jones Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 16, 2023 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Harvey Elliott celebrate after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 16, 2023 Liverpool's Darwin Nunez in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Craig Dawson Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 16, 2023 Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
WOLVERHAMPTON - Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 away on Saturday thanks to two late goals in a scintillating comeback that sent the Reds - at least temporarily - to the top of the Premier League table.

The hosts dominated the first half at Molineux against an unusually sloppy Liverpool, with Hwang Hee-chan stroking in a seventh-minute goal after a brilliant run from Pedro Neto, before Wolves missed a string of further chances.

Liverpool came out transformed in the second half, however, and Mohamed Salah set up fellow striker Cody Gakpo for a tap-in equaliser in the 55th minute.

Wearing the captain's armband on his 200th Premier League appearance, Andy Robertson slid in Liverpool's second from another Salah pass in the 85th minute as the visitors poured forward.

Liverpool made it three in time added on, with Wolves' Hugo Bueno touching the ball into his own net from a shot by Harvey Elliott, sending the away fans into delirium.

The result put Liverpool top of the table for now on 13 points after five games. Wolves are 15th on three points. REUTERS

