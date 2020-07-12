Liverpool finally held at home, Norwich relegated

Jay Rodriguez equalising for Burnley in the 69th minute to hold English Premier League champions Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield yesterday. The Reds opened the scoring through Andrew Robertson in the 34th minute but failed to win at home in the league for the first time since January last year. With 93 points, they now need to win all three remaining games to break Manchester City's 100-point record set in 2017-18. Earlier, West Ham consigned Norwich to relegation as four goals from Michail Antonio gave the London side a 4-0 win at Carrow Road. The result leaves the Canaries bottom of the standings with 21 points - 13 adrift of 17th-placed Watford, who beat Newcastle 2-1, with three more rounds of fixtures to be played.