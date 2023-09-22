Liverpool fight back to beat LASK 3-1 in Europa League

LINZ, Austria - Liverpool overcame an early scare and came from a goal down to claim a 3-1 win at Austria's LASK Linz in their opening Europa League Group E game on Thursday.

LASK took a surprise lead in the 14th minute through a stunning goal by winger Florian Flecker, who connected with a corner and blasted it in past Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Liverpool had an excellent chance to level through a Darwin Nunez close-range header later in the first half but were denied by an alert save from goalkeeper Tobias Lawal.

But Nunez levelled for Juergen Klopp's side following halftime, coolly converting from the spot after the visitors were awarded a penalty when winger Luis Diaz was taken down inside the box.

Diaz then moved Liverpool in front in the 63rd from close range, netting a brilliant cross into the middle of the box by Ryan Gravenberch, before substitute Mohamed Salah sealed the win two minutes from time with a low strike inside the far post. REUTERS

