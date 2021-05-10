Liverpool expect no favours: Klopp

LONDON • Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford on Thursday in what will be the third of four games, including three Premier League fixtures, in eight days for the Red Devils.

It is a punishing run-in for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second-placed side and the Norwegian has lashed out at the fixture jam as "physically impossible" but Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp is not expecting any favours ahead of their trip.

Sadio Mane's first-half header and a late effort by Thiago Alcantara - his first goal since joining from Bayern Munich last summer - earned the Reds an unconvincing 2-0 win at home to Southampton on Saturday.

The result kept them in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The hosts were far from their best and goalkeeper Alisson saved them on several occasions, but the win moved them into sixth spot with 57 points from 34 games, six points behind Leicester, in fourth, with a game in hand.

If Klopp's side are to make it five Champions League qualifications in a row, they will likely have to win their four remaining top-flight fixtures and hope that other clubs around them drop points.

United represent their toughest meeting as the other three games involve clubs in the bottom half, but Klopp feels Solskjaer will still field his best possible XI despite their need to rotate.

"I expect a strong team against us," the German said.

"I think Man United has only good players. If I think about the players they could play, they have a really strong side available.

"Midfield, wow. Up front, all good players. They might be young but they are good.

"What they do in other games, we obviously have no influence. But we would have played the strongest Manchester United side last Sunday and that's what we expect now.

WINDOW AJAR

"(Top four) is not impossible but it's difficult. We will give it a try and see where we get to."

On the Reds' Champions League hopes, Thiago added: "We keep fighting for a small miracle. The window is open so we try to go through the window."

United's clash against Liverpool clash had originally been scheduled for May 2, before it was postponed following fan protests over the failed European Super League project.

