Liverpool cult hero Oakley Cannonier joins Hougang United

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Former Liverpool youth player Oakley Cannonier joins Singapore Premier League side Hougang United after 11 years in the Reds academy set-up.

SINGAPORE – Former Liverpool youth player Oakley Cannonier has swopped the Reds jersey for Hougang United colours after inking a two-year deal with the Singapore Premier League (SPL) side.

In a statement on the Cheetahs’ website, the club said on July 31: “Everyone at Hougang United would like to extend a warm welcome to Oakley Cannonier.

“We wish him every success in orange and black and look forward to seeing him represent the Cheetahs throughout the upcoming campaign.”

The 22-year-old, who was born in Leeds, England, began his youth career at Leeds United before making the switch to the Merseyside aged 11, spending 11 years in the Reds academy set-up.

Known for his goal-scoring abilities, the forward notched 44 goals in 71 games across Liverpool’s various youth and reserve levels. But he is best remembered by the Liverpool faithful for his heroics in the club’s Champions League semi-final win in 2019.

With 11 minutes left in Liverpool’s second-leg tie against Barcelona at Anfield, and the score locked at 3-3 on aggregate, the then 14-year-old – who was on ballboy duty that night – famously threw the ball back quickly for Trent Alexander-Arnold to take a corner.

The right-back then found Divock Origi, who scored the winner to complete Liverpool’s stunning comeback and send the Reds to the final in Madrid, turning Cannonier into an Anfield cult hero.

The club went on to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final for their sixth Champions League title.

In his tribute post on Instagram on July 30, Cannonier thanked his former club, saying: “To all the players and some of the staff I’ve had the privilege of working with.

“The memories, experiences and friendships I’ve made will stay with me forever. This club has played a huge part in my journey, both as a player and as a person, and I’ll always be grateful for that.

“Even though I never got to make my (senior) debut at Anfield at least I’m in a little bit of history of this amazing club! YNWA (You’ll never walk alone).”