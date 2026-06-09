Liverpool cult hero Divock Origi retires from football at 31

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Liverpool's Divock Origi has scored a number of crucial goals during his time at Anfield.

LONDON – Liverpool cult hero Divock Origi has announced his retirement from football at the age of 31.

The former Belgium striker cemented his place in the history of six-time European Cup winners Liverpool in 2019.

He scored twice in a memorable 4-0 comeback Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona, after the English giants lost the first leg 3-0, and then in the final victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Origi also enjoyed notable success in the Merseyside derby, scoring six goals against Everton, including a stoppage-time winner in front of the Kop at Anfield that led Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to run onto the pitch in celebration.

In total, Origi scored scored 41 goals in 175 Liverpool appearances, only 68 of which were starts.

Origi, who began his career at Lille, also won the Premier League with Liverpool in 2020, before joining Italian side AC Milan on a free transfer two years later. He returned to England for a season-long loan with Nottingham Forest in 2024.

“My purpose in the game as a player is fulfilled,” Origi, who terminated his contract with Milan in December, wrote in a social media post on June 8.

“I lived out my childhood dreams to play on the biggest stages and win the biggest trophies. I am grateful to God for all of it.

“To my fans across the world who helped me shine: every iconic moment, every goal, every piece of history we made together will forever be ours.

“To every club, and all the coaches and teammates who stood beside me, thank you. You shaped me in ways that go far beyond the pitch.

“The mission is complete. Now I step into my next calling. More of the journey to come. With love, Divock Origi.” AFP