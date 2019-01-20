Liverpool come from behind to defeat Crystal Palace

Liverpool suffered a scare as they battled to a 4-3 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, who led through Andros Townsend (34th minute).

But goals by Mohamed Salah (46th) and Roberto Firmino (53rd) put Liverpool ahead, before James Tomkins (65th) restored parity. Salah (75th) and Sadio Mane (stoppage time) seemed to settle things before Max Meyer added a consolation goal.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

YESTERDAY

Bournemouth 2 West Ham 0

Liverpool 4 Crystal Palace 3

Man United 2 Brighton 1

Newcastle 3 Cardiff 0

Southampton 2 Everton 1

Watford 0 Burnley 0

Wolves 4 Leicester 3

Arsenal v Chelsea

Late kick-off

TODAY

Huddersfield v Man City

Singtel Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 9.30pm

Fulham v Tottenham

Ch102 & Ch227, 11.55pm