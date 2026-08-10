Liverpool can’t keep letting levels drop, says Andoni Iraola after Monaco defeat

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Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch in action in a pre-season friendly against AC Monaco at Anfield on Aug 9.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said his side are unable to sustain the required levels of performance after they lost 3-2 to Monaco in a friendly at Anfield on Aug 9.

The Reds squandered a two-goal advantage for the second straight game after losing 4-2 to Leeds United earlier in August, raising concerns about their readiness ahead of their English Premier League opener against Newcastle United on Aug 23.

“We played really good (in the) first half, especially the first 30 minutes, but right now probably we don’t have much more in terms of the level required to play like this,” Iraola told the club’s TV channel.

“We won the first two games, but the last two, we cannot sustain the level that we want for all the game. As soon as we have made some changes they start to get tired; we cannot sustain that level, so we have work to do.”

Captain Virgil van Dijk, goalkeeper Alisson Becker and winger Cody Gakpo were all making their first appearances since the World Cup.

“The problem is right now probably they don’t have the energy for 90 minutes, and they start to get tired,” said Iraola.

Iraola joined Liverpool from Bournemouth in June after Arne Slot was sacked.

“It will take time with them; we need more training with them. But we can take a lot of positives, but also a lot of negatives from today.”

Iraola also said they were taking a cautious approach with new centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, who suffered a shoulder injury in February and has recently been troubled by a knee issue.

“We were in doubt whether to put him (in the squad) today; we decided not, but he should be fine for the next one. It is taking a little bit more time than we expected,” he said.

There could be another new centre-back in the Liverpool camp, with multiple media reports saying that the Reds have agreed to a surprise deal to sign Ronald Araujo on loan from La Liga champions Barcelona.

The Uruguayan ended last season as captain of the Catalan side, but had made only 11 starts in the league as he was granted six weeks’ leave of absence between late 2025 and early 2026 for a “private situation”.

But the 27-year-old, who can also slot in at right-back, would be a useful addition as the Reds are still without Conor Bradley, while Joe Gomez was forced off injured during their first pre-season game, a 4-2 win over Sunderland on July 25.

In another pre-season friendly on Aug 9, Chelsea came from behind to draw 3-3 with Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

JDT drew first blood through skipper Arif Aiman in the 14th minute, but Xabi Alonso’s men equalised through a 42nd-minute penalty by Liam Delap after the English striker was fouled in the box by JDT defender Kevin Medina. Delap made it 2-1 from the spot in the 62nd minute, but JDT restored parity through Oscar Arribas (65th).

Bergson da Silva thought he had scored the winner for the home side in the 86th minute, but the Blues snatched an 89th-minute equaliser through an Antonio Glauder own goal. REUTERS