Liverpool boss Arne Slot says club support strong as fans prepare Anfield protest

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Liverpool manager Arne Slot gesturing on the touchline during the 2-0 Champions League quarter-final, first-leg defeat by Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on April 8, 2026.

LIVERPOOL – Under-fire Liverpool boss Arne Slot said he feels “complete support” from the club and the fans on April 10, even as his team endures a torrid run of form and supporters plan protests over rising ticket prices.

The Dutchman’s side have lost their last three matches across all competitions, crashing out of the FA Cup to Manchester City while they trail Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in their Champions League quarter-finals.

With Liverpool clinging to fifth place in the English Premier League – the final Champions League qualification spot – and Chelsea breathing down their necks one point behind, the home clash with Fulham on April 11 takes on added significance.

The Reds, crowned English champions for a record-equalling 20th time last season, have not won in the Premier League since late February.

Asked if he feels support from the Liverpool hierarchy, Slot told reporters the club’s sporting director Richard Hughes and chief executive Michael Edwards are behind him.

“I’m repeating myself a lot but I feel a lot of support. Not only from the owners but from Richard and Michael... But as weird as it might sound, I also feel the support from the fans,” Slot told reporters.

“We were going out in Paris when the players went out for the warmup and after the 4-0 loss (against City) the fans immediately started singing, ‘We love Liverpool’.

“I think it’s fair to say we were outplayed for 90 minutes and they were still singing and clapping for us. I’ve said many times, the club knows the period of time we’re in and in the meantime, I feel complete support.”

Yet, a group of fans are planning protests against the owners at Anfield due to the proposed hikes in ticket prices.

In 2016, around 10,000 supporters headed for the exits during a Premier League game in protest against a proposal to increase ticket prices significantly, after which the American owners bowed to pressure and backed down.

But Slot hopes Anfield’s famous atmosphere will not be affected.

“Not only when we go through tough times, but I think Anfield has shown in history and since I’m here how important these fans are for us, especially when we play a home game,” Slot said.

“I’ve always felt support in good and bad times. I hope even in protest that they can be as helpful as they have always been for us.”

On the injury front, goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains sidelined, but Slot expressed optimism about Alexander Isak after the striker’s brief cameo against PSG – his first game in more than three months after injury.

“To have him back is really nice. It was only 15 minutes but it's good to have him back and hopefully we can grow his minutes,” Slot said of their £125 million (S$214.1 million) signing.

“Last time, it took him a while but we are hoping after the great rehab period that we can bring him faster to the level.”

Slot also praised Andy Robertson after Liverpool announced on April 9 that the veteran defender would be leaving Anfield after a nine-year spell.

The Scotland captain, out of contract at the end of the season, has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of left-back Milos Kerkez.

“He had many great seasons here as a player, but I think people got to know him as a great person as well,” said Slot. “I got to know him as a great person.”

Slot suggested the decision from the 32-year-old was due to limited first-team opportunities.

The other big Premier League clash on April 11 sees leaders sees Arsenal host Bournemouth.

Defeat in the League Cup final to City and at second-tier Southampton in the FA Cup have quickly turned Arsenal’s quest for a quadruple into dreams of a Premier League and Champions League double.

But Mikel Arteta’s men can go 12 points clear at the top with victory over Bournemouth, with second-placed Manchester City not in action until April 11.

A 1-0 midweek Champions League victory at Sporting Lisbon got the Gunners back to winning ways, but they needed heroics from goalkeeper David Raya after another unconvincing performance.

City, by contrast, appear to be hitting top form after thrashing Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals and will smell blood should Arsenal stumble at the Emirates.

Pep Guardiola’s men still have a game in hand on Arsenal and the two face off next weekend in a potentially decisive clash in the title race. REUTERS, AFP