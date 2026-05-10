Liverpool booed in draw with Chelsea, Bournemouth dream of Europe

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON, May 9 - Liverpool failed to wrap up Champions League qualification as they were held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Chelsea on Saturday, with Bournemouth moving into sixth place with a 1-0 victory at Fulham in which both sides ended with 10 men.

Brighton & Hove Albion also boosted their hopes of qualifying for Europe as they beat bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0. Manchester United, who are already assured of a top-five finish, were held to a 0-0 draw at Sunderland.

Enzo Fernandez's free kick secured a point for Chelsea to end the club's six-game losing run in the Premier League and earn caretaker manager Calum MacFarlane a first point in charge.

Liverpool had taken an early lead with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box by Ryan Gravenberch.

Arne Slot's Liverpool remained fourth in the table with 59 points from 36 games although they could drop to fifth if Aston Villa, who have 58 points, win at relegated Burnley on Sunday.

Liverpool's fans vented their frustration at Anfield with derision greeting Slot's decision to substitute teenager Rio Ngumoha while there were boos at the final whistle.

"There were a lot that didn't agree with the change, which is completely understandable," Slot told TNT Sports. "He was having problems with his muscles and, when I asked him, he said he was not sure he could continue.

"I knew this would be the reaction because he is such a good player. So often in football people don't know everything. I am the manager and I need to make decisions."

With sixth place potentially coming with a Champions League berth, should Villa win the Europa League final and finish fifth in the table, Bournemouth are still in the hunt for a dream debut in Europe's elite club competition.

RAYAN STRIKES FOR BOURNEMOUTH

Brazilian teenager Rayan struck home a low shot early in the second half for Bournemouth after being teed up by Adam Smith.

Bournemouth were then reduced to 10 men when Ryan Christie's yellow card for a lunging tackle on Timothy Castagne in the 39th minute was upgraded to a red following a VAR check.

Within minutes Fulham were also down to 10 men though as Joachim Andersen was dismissed in first-half added time, again after a VAR review, following a challenge on Adrien Truffert.

Josh King came closest to an equaliser for Fulham with an effort against the underside of the crossbar in added time.

Fulham stayed in 11th place, seven points behind Bournemouth with two games remaining.

Brighton struck twice in the opening five minutes against Wolves with Jack Hinshelwood heading the club's fastest-ever Premier League goal after 35 seconds.

Captain Lewis Dunk made it 2-0 with another header. Relegated Wolves improved after the break but Yankuba Minteh struck a third goal for Brighton late on.

Manchester United were fortunate to emerge with a point at Sunderland as their goalkeeper Senne Lammens made several fine saves to keep the hosts at bay at The Stadium of Light.

United did not have a single effort on target until Matheus Cunha's stoppage-time effort was saved by Robin Roefs.

"Today is a positive result in terms of the point," United's caretaker coach Michael Carrick, whose side have 65 points from 36 games, said. "Was it going to be a perfect game? We weren't expecting a perfect game. It is what it is." REUTERS