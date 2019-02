Mohamed Salah scoring his 17th Premier League goal of the season to put Liverpool three up against Bournemouth two minutes after the break at Anfield yesterday. Sadio Mane opened the scoring after 24 minutes and Georginio Wijnaldum doubled the lead 10 minutes later as the Reds regained their swagger after two 1-1 draws, with Leicester and at West Ham. The 3-0 win took them to 65 points, regaining the summit from Manchester City who host Chelsea today.