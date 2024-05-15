Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders appointed coach of Red Bull Salzburg

SALZBURG – Red Bull Salzburg have appointed Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders as their new coach from the start of pre-season training in June, the Austrian club said on Wednesday.

Lijnders in January had announced his departure from Premier League side Liverpool at the end of this season, along with Klopp, and has signed a three-year contract with Salzburg.

"We have been able to get an ideal candidate for the coaching position at Red Bull Salzburg in Pepijn Lijnders," Salzburg sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner said.

"He is a real football expert and has been a huge influence on a very successful time for Liverpool with his qualities in developing players."

The 41-year-old Dutchman joined Liverpool in 2014, and after a brief spell as coach of Dutch club NEC in 2018, Lijnders returned to the Premier League club. Vitor Matos, who also worked at Liverpool, will be his assistant at Salzburg.

Salzburg sacked Gerhard Struber in April and appointed Onur Cinel as interim manager. They are second in the Austrian Bundesliga standings, two points behind Sturm Graz with one game remaining. REUTERS