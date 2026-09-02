Liverpool agree deal for Belgian keeper Brughmans, loan him back to Genk

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sept 1 - Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans from Genk on a long-term contract before loaning him back to the Belgian club for the current season, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that the fee with add-ons could reach £30 million ($39.3 million).

Having progressed through Genk's academy and made 32 appearances for their reserve side, Brughmans made his senior debut in April and established himself as the club's first-choice goalkeeper, making 10 further league appearances last season. He has started all four of Genk's matches at the start of the new campaign.

At international level, Brughmans captained Belgium at both the U17 European Championship and U17 World Cup in 2025, and currently captains his country's U19 squad. REUTERS