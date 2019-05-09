Little red dot hails 'amazing' mighty Reds

Liverpool fans in Singapore, like their counterparts around the world, were left breathless and in awe of the Reds' comeback against Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

For civil servant Rudie Imran Masih, 42, the 4-0 win at Anfield was a collective effort.

"(Goalkeeper) Alisson was a wall, but the whole team were awesome," he said yesterday.

"Their fitness levels were unbelievable, their pressing was relentless, and they didn't allow Barca to get into their passing rhythm. Everyone played out of their skins."

Philippe Aw, head coach of Singapore's Under-15 football team, described the result as "unbelievable and amazing". A Reds supporter since 1983, he said Barca's left-back Jordi Alba was at fault for the first two goals and the timing of them (in the seventh and 54th minute) were psychological blows for the Spanish side.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin also chimed in to express his admiration for the Merseyside club. He posted on Facebook: "It's really a lesson for life isn't it? Just keep going and never give up. Teamwork. Heart. Resilience. And sometimes it just works out."

Some local restaurants were also swept up in the celebrations.

Springleaf Prata Place and Casuarina Curry both offered free pratas at their outlets to customers who showed up yesterday in a Liverpool jersey.

International sports stars and Liverpool supporters were equally thrilled. Former women's world No. 1 tennis player Caroline Wozniacki tweeted: "Wow!!!!! No words!!! What a game!!!! Incredible!!! #ynwa" while American basketball great LeBron James wrote on Twitter: "AMAZING NIGHT FOR THE REDS. WOW #YNWA".

DOMINANT Their fitness levels were unbelievable, their pressing was relentless, and they didn't allow Barca to get into their passing rhythm. RUDIE IMRAN MASIH, civil servant, on the way Liverpool played. PERSEVERANCE Just keep going and never give up. Teamwork. Heart. Resilience. And sometimes it just works out. TAN CHUAN-JIN, Speaker of Parliament, on what we can learn from Liverpool's mentality. BOOST To overturn a 3-0 deficit against a team like Barcelona will give them confidence to do it. PHILIPPE AW, Singapore's Under-15 head coach, believes that the Reds can go on to win the Champions League.

For former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler, this was a match to remember. He told BT Sport: "When you talk about the great nights, this is the best ever.

"Before the game, we were talking about all the superlatives we have for (Lionel) Messi. We can run out of superlatives for Liverpool. It was deserved as well and that's the best thing about it."

Liverpool will face either fellow Premier League side Tottenham or Dutch team Ajax Amsterdam in the final on June 1 in Madrid.

Aw said the five-time European champions will be favourites.

He added: "First as a fan, and also as a coach, I think they can go all the way.

"To overturn a 3-0 deficit against a team like Barcelona will give them confidence to do it."