Lions stay top of ASEAN C’ship Group A after draw with Vietnam

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Singapore’s Harhys Stewart keeping Vietnam’s Nguyen Dinh Bac at bay during the ASEAN Championship Group A match at the My Dinh National Stadium on July 31 as Lionel Tan (No. 15) and Shah Shahiran looked on.

HANOI – Underdogs but uncowed, world No. 148 Singapore went toe-to-toe with hosts and defending champions Vietnam on July 31 and pulled off an admirable 0-0 away draw that keeps them on top of Group A at the ASEAN Championship.

The Lions, who had beaten Cambodia (2-1) and Timor-Leste (2-0) before this stalemate at the My Dinh National Stadium, have racked up seven points from three matches.

They are one point ahead of Indonesia, who beat Timor-Leste 3-0 in another game on July 31 to take their tally to six points from two games. World No. 99 Vietnam, who have four points from two matches, are third.

Singapore will conclude their group campaign against world No. 118 Indonesia at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Aug 7.

Lions coach Gavin Lee was proud of his players’ performances against Vietnam.

He said: “A lot of aspects were good, but we came here for the win and we didn’t get it, so it’s still a step that we’ve got to make. But I’m very proud of the performances and the travelling fans deserved that.

“ Vietnam are a good gauge of our progress because they also made it to the Asian Cup. For a lot of the game, we stayed in the game, we created some decent chances which I thought we would bury normally. It’s another indication of our progress that we are not satisfied because we didn’t win the game. There are a lot of things to be happy and proud of, but we wanted the three points.”

Against the defending champions, Singapore made three changes to the starting XI that beat Timor-Leste at home on July 27, as Ryhan Stewart, Jacob Mahler and Shawal Anuar came in for Nur Adam Abdullah, Irfan Fandi and Ilhan Fandi respectively.

Meanwhile, Vietnam kept faith in all their starters from a 7-0 trouncing of Timor-Leste on July 24, and rained shots on the visitors’ goal after the evening shower subsided.

Right wing-back Truong Tien Anh was at the heart of Vietnam’s most incisive attacks in the first half, and he was the first to test Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud with a stinging shot from range in the 18th minute.

But no matter how the partisan 31,569-strong fans cajoled the home team with their trumpets, cymbals, drums and tunes, ranging from the patriotic Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh to Ricky Martin’s Cup Of Life, they just could not find a breakthrough.

After Nguyen Thanh Chung’s header landed just wide of the post, Vietnam coach Kim Sang-sik sank to his knees dramatically, and his desperation only grew when Nguyen Hoang Duc’s rasping shot beat Izwan but not the bar.

Even though Singapore were under the cosh in terms of possession and opportunities, they remained patient and calm, trying to pass their way out of defence and staying organised to restrict their opponents to efforts from range.

Vietnam were so frustrated they replaced an ineffective Nguyen Dinh Bac with Geovane Magno in the 41st minute.

The second half followed a similar script, with the Lion-hearted visitors defending bravely and Magno hitting the bar.

But Singapore also showed their ambition as they brought on Ilhan, created chances and forced corners after the restart.

In the process, they nearly ended their 28-year winless run against Vietnam, when Mahler’s left-footed volley from Kyoga Nakamura’s free kick was blocked at the near post by Patrick Le in the 77th minute, before Shawal tested the goalkeeper again seven minutes later.

It was testament to Singapore’s solid defending that the champions, who were on an 18-game unbeaten run, could not create a clear chance in the dying minutes, with substitute Irfan celebrating a late block like a goal, as the improving Lions claimed another morale-boosting result.

Defender Lionel Tan said the Lions have matured with every game, adding: “I think the boys put up a very good shift out there, all 11 players and those who came into the field.

“We played as a team, played as a unit today. In this tournament, we always go into every game for victory, for three points. And today, we came out with a point here.

“I think Vietnam is strong and we put up a great fight, and yeah, I think both teams deserve the point.”

Lions skipper Hariss Harun, the Man of the Match who led the team from the heart of the defence to keep the Brazil-born trio of Rafaelson, Hendrio and Magno quiet, added: “We asked a lot of questions and posed problems, so that’s good for us.

“We came here to take something back, we stuck to our plan and we did it. But we have not qualified for the semi-finals yet, so we will go back, do our recovery, stay focused and get ready for the game against Indonesia.”

Vietnam coach Kim gave credit to the Lions, saying: “Today, my team didn’t press well, and Singapore controlled the situation well.

“After the big win against Timor-Leste, maybe our players felt the pressure of winning this game convincingly too and they were too hasty at times. We will need to learn from this and improve for our next match against Indonesia (on Aug 3).”