Lions skipper to miss training camp after positive virus test

The national football team's preparations for next month's AFF Suzuki Cup have been hit after captain Hariss Harun tested positive for Covid-19.

He will miss the team's 10-day training camp in Dubai, which sees them leave for the Middle East today and return on Nov 17.

Hariss, who has been isolating since his positive test on Wednesday, told The Straits Times that he was disappointed to be grounded.

But he added: "I hope the team are able to prepare well and return in good shape, and hopefully I can rejoin them right away when they are back."

Hariss is the most high-profile Singapore athlete to test positive for Covid-19 and is at least the sixth case involving Singapore Premier League (SPL) footballers.

He had been training almost daily with the national team since Oct 25, in preparation for the Suzuki Cup, which begins on Dec 5 and will be staged in Singapore.

The 30-year-old said that he first felt "something was off" when he was extra tired on Tuesday afternoon, but an antigen rapid test (ART) that evening returned a negative result.

The next morning, however, the fatigue was compounded by a blocked nose and body aches. This time, an ART test returned a positive result, and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test later that day also showed the same.

Hariss, who is fully vaccinated, said he has not felt any shortness of breath, and added that he is feeling "much better" after a difficult first two days with the virus. "It gave me chills on the first night, and it was difficult to fall asleep," he said.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said yesterday that despite Hariss being in close proximity to his teammates for most of the past two weeks, all the other players and backroom staff have passed their daily ARTs. It added that they have all been cleared to travel after passing the required pre-departure PCR test on Saturday.

In the Gulf, the 160th-ranked Lions will play world No. 96 Kyrgyzstan on Thursday and the Morocco "A" side on Tuesday next week.

The travelling contingent are fully vaccinated, and therefore are not required to serve a quarantine upon arriving in the United Arab Emirates. However, as Dubai is not on the list of places in Singapore's Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme, it is understood the Lions will have to follow a "controlled itinerary" upon returning to Singapore.

This will be similar to the one they were on after they returned from three World Cup qualifying games in Saudi Arabia in June, when they were placed in a bubble with strict restrictions on movement, which allowed them to train at Geylang Field while serving quarantine in a hotel.

Hariss has been on the mend from a quadriceps injury he picked up on the final day of the SPL on Oct 10, and will be one of the Lions' most important players as they look to add to their four regional titles and first since 2012.

"(The situation) is not ideal," said the Lions captain, who holds 101 caps. "I don't know how much this has taken out of me, and it's not going to be easy to get my physical condition back, but hopefully I will be able to regain it in time."