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Lions show more bite to give fans a reason to cheer in 4-1 loss to World Cup side Paraguay

Singapore’s Song Ui-young scores a goal against Paraguay in their Mizuho Blue Challenge international friendly at the National Stadium on Nov 13.

SINGAPORE – Nearly 40 days after the humiliating 6-0 thumping by Malaysia at the FIFA ASEAN Cup, Singapore gave their fans something to cheer about with a well-worked equaliser in their 4-1 loss to Paraguay at the National Stadium on Nov 13.

Lions coach Gavin Lee made just two changes to the team that started in that Causeway Derby in Indonesia and fielded arguably his strongest XI who made a confident start, with enterprising winger Farhan Zulkifli winning the first corner after three minutes.

But the good work was undone four minutes later when right-back Ryhan Stewart got entangled with Eduardo Delmas, allowing Alexandro Maidana to steal in and cross for 1.78m winger Gustavo Caballero to head in unmarked.

For more than 20 minutes after that, Singapore were overran on the flanks in the opening match of the four Mizuho Blue Challenge international friendlies.

It looked like their defensive frailties would be thoroughly exploited by the visitors, who fielded a weakened side, with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Diego Gomez, Ipswich Town forward Julio Enciso and former Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron on the bench.

The South Americans did start with Orlando Gill, the penalty-saving hero in Paraguay’s shoot-out upset of four-time world champions Germany in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup, and others who ply their trade in leagues in the Americas.

One of them, the speedy Caballero, left Jacob Mahler for dead in the 20th minute, only to be denied by Lions goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud.

But the 149th-ranked hosts woke up from their slumber to level the scores on the half-hour mark to enliven the 14,316-strong crowd.

After a series of poor deliveries, Safuwan Baharudin and Song Ui-young double-teamed Matias Galarza at the centre circle before 33-year-old South Korea-born midfielder Song stooped to head Kyoga Nakamura’s low cross in off the post for his 10th goal in his 43 international appearances.

That sparked an encouraging 10-minute spell when Farhan was denied by a last-ditch tackle by Mauro Colonel, had a shot on target, before Ilhan Fandi squandered two gilt-edged chances.

But just as underdogs Singapore looked to take a morale-boosting scoreline into the break, Mauricio Villasanti slotted in a left-footer in the 45th minute.

Spurred on by a desire to lift a nation stunned by the sudden collapse of Ueno Bank, its largest digital lender, Paraguay justified their world No. 33 ranking when Maidana once again set up Caballero – after Izwan spilt the cross – to complete his brace.

As winger Haziq Kamarudin made his Lions debut, the South Americans brought on their big guns in the last 15 minutes and Almiron saw his shot cleared off the line by Stewart, before assisting Enciso in the 81st minute.

But Singapore can feel heartened to have competed well against a side that played at the World Cup.

Following this match, five-time world champions Brazil will play four-time Asian Cup winners Japan on Nov 14 before the quadrangular ends on Nov 17 when Singapore host world No. 6 Brazil and Paraguay take on 17th-ranked Japan.