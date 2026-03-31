Lions round off historic Asian Cup qualifying with 1-0 win over Bangladesh

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Hariss Harun (No. 14) and Irfan Fandi of Singapore celebrate after Harhys Stewart scores the first goal during the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh at the National Stadium on March 31, 2026.

SINGAPORE – With thousands singing along to local singer Shazza’s rendition of Home at the National Stadium, and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in the stands as guest of honour, it certainly felt like National Day had come early for Singaporeans on March 31.

On the pitch, the men’s national football team also did their part to add to the carnival mood, as they rounded off their successful Asian Cup qualification campaign with a 1-0 win over Bangladesh. They also signed off with an unbeaten record at the top of Group C.

Despite the Lions having already secured historic qualification after a 2-1 win in Hong Kong last November, rendering this match a dead rubber, both teams played with intent and intensity – the former to prepare for the continental showpiece in Saudi Arabia in January 2027, and the latter for their future.

Lions coach Gavin Lee, who had demanded hunger and humility before the game, showed just how serious he was about it by making just two enforced changes from the starting line-up that played against Hong Kong. Irfan Fandi and Nur Adam Abdullah came in for the suspended Shawal Anuar and Song Ui-young, who is recovering from surgery.

Striker Ikhsan Fandi, who was close to tears while singing the national anthem, had the first big opportunity when he shot powerfully at Mitul Marma in the 20th minute.

In the stands, 30,105 fans made for a lively atmosphere, with Singapore fans decked in red cheering to the beat of a drum and doing the Kallang Wave, while the 6,000-strong Bangladeshi contingent also showed their robust support.

It was the hosts who made the breakthrough in the 31st minute when centre-back Irfan played a good long ball to the left channel for Glenn Kweh to carry into the box. The left winger’s shot was blocked by Mitul but the ball broke kindly for Harhys Stewart to thump in his first international goal on his 15th cap.

After getting caught by Saad Uddin’s studs, Kweh was replaced by Ilhan Fandi in first-half added time, allowing the three sons of Lions legend Fandi Ahmad to play on the same pitch for Singapore for the first time since a 2-1 friendly win over Malaysia in 2022.

There was also time for 18-year-old midfielder Nathan Mao to make his senior international debut when he came on for Ikhsan in the 66th-minute.

The hosts even required some luck when Mirajul Islam’s shot off Hamza Choudhury’s right-wing cross cannoned off the post in the 79th minute.

Post-match, pyrotechnics were set off as the Lions deservedly celebrated their qualification achievement with their fans.

But despite the win, and the fact that world No. 148 Singapore will be the lowest-ranked team at the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, Lee knows there is much work to be done, judging by how his team were under the cosh against their 180th-ranked opponents and resorted to hoofing the ball upfield towards the end of the match.