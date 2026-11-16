Lions’ man for big moments Shawal Anuar eyeing ‘dream come true’ run-out against Brazil

Now 35, Shawal Anuar (right), has had to adjust to being mostly an impact player off the bench but vows he will be ready if called upon.

SINGAPORE – From once juggling odd jobs while earning $50 per game as an amateur footballer, Lions striker Shawal Anuar is now preparing for a challenge only a select few get: playing against five-time world champions Brazil.

It was only 12 years ago that the wiry forward worked as a mover, cleaned glass panels at malls and delivered kick scooters while he played for Keppel Monaco in the lower-tier National Football League (NFL).

Unlike many of his peers, Shawal did not sign his first professional contract until he was 23 and so Singapore’s international friendly against Brazil at the National Stadium on Nov 17 is a proposition the striker’s younger self would have dismissed as inconceivable.

“If I get to play against Brazil, I think it will be a really special experience,” the 35-year-old told The Straits Times ahead of the game, which is part of the Mizuho Blue Challenge – The Kallang Football Series Singapore.

“Back then (when I was in NFL), I would have told you it was impossible for me to play against a team like Brazil and to be where I am now. But I think with the hard work I’ve put in from back then until now, and the opportunities I’ve been given throughout my journey, it shows that anything is possible with hard work and determination.

“To play against a team like Brazil is a dream come true.”

Shawal inked his first professional contract in 2014 after he was spotted by current Geylang International head coach Noor Ali, who was then the Eagles’ Prime League (reserve league) assistant coach.

He made his international debut for Singapore two years later, then moved to Hougang United where he lifted the Singapore Cup, before signing for Singapore Premier League (SPL) powerhouses Lion City Sailors in 2023. With the Sailors, he has won two Singapore Premier League titles and the Singapore Cup another three times.

This rags to riches-like tale is not lost on the humble Shawal, who said that as a youngster he fell in love with Brazil’s “skills, their style of play... everything”, and idolised the likes of iconic Ronaldinho and more recently, Neymar.

Despite his late entrance to the highest level of the game, Shawal has made the most of his time at the top, and has proven himself a man for the big moments.

In July 2023, he scored for the Sailors in a friendly match against English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur, and in December 2024, drilled home a sumptuous long-range effort against regional kingpins Thailand – both at the National Stadium.

Last November, he scored a crucial equaliser as Singapore beat Hong Kong 2-1 in a historic AFC Asian Cup qualifier at Kai Tak Stadium to secure the Lions’ first-ever qualification for the Asian Cup.

Shawal, who has scored 20 goals in 61 appearances for the Lions and can play anywhere across the front three, said a goal against Brazil would be the most special of them all.

More importantly, he hopes his journey – from where he started to representing both club and country and scoring important goals along the way – can empower budding footballers.

He said: “I hope I can inspire all generations, especially kids, to chase their dreams like playing against all these big teams or representing your country.

Shawal Anuar scores the crucial equaliser against Hong Kong during the 2-1 win in November 2025. PHOTO: FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE

“My story has shown that if you keep believing and working hard, and never give up, you can keep pushing yourself until you get where you want to be.”

The nippy Shawal, who is still one of the quickest in the team despite being in the wrong half of his 30s, has had to adjust to being an impact player for country as well as at his club, where he competes with several foreign imports for a place in the starting XI.

This season, he has started just once in the SPL – where he has two goals in four matches – and made two appearances off the bench in the continental Asian Champions League Two. He has also started on the bench in each of the Lions’ last three games.

Noting that the “transition” has happened over some time, Shawal said: “I think I’ve gotten used to it. I’ve always told any coach I’ve played for that I’ll be ready whenever they call upon me. Whether it’s the last five minutes or the last 10 minutes, I’ll go in and give my best.”

World No.6 Brazil’s friendly against 149th-ranked Singapore at the National Stadium on Nov 17 marks the final day of the Mizuho Blue Challenge – The Kallang Football Series Singapore. The quadrangular series kicked off with Paraguay’s 4-1 win over the Lions on Nov 13 before Japan beat Brazil 3-2 a day later.

On Nov 17, following the Singapore-Brazil clash, world No. 33 Paraguay face 17th-ranked Japan.