Lions left-back Nur Adam Abdullah out of Asian Cup with ACL injury

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Lions defender Nur Adam Abdullah (right) taking on Indonesia’s Luke Vickery in the FIFA ASEAN Cup on Sept 25.

SINGAPORE – The Lions have been dealt a blow ahead of the 2027 Asian Cup with left-back Nur Adam Abdullah sidelined by a serious knee injury.

The tenacious defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee and is expected to miss the majority of the 2026-27 season, his club Lion City Sailors announced on social media on Oct 12.

He had picked up the injury during the Sailors’ 6-1 win over the Young Lions in a Singapore Premier League match at the Jalan Besar Stadium the previous day.

The 25-year-old was caught by a tackle from Young Lions captain Andy Reefqy in stoppage time and was seen clutching his right knee.

ACL tears typically require at least six months of recovery.

When contacted, Nur Adam said: “It’s extremely disappointing to learn of this injury and to miss this important season, but injuries are part of a football player’s journey.

“It’s important now I focus on the recovery and I know I have the ability to get back up stronger and better than before.”

The club, who said they are “gutted” to make the announcement, added: “The Sailors family is behind you, Nur Adam. Wishing you a strong recovery.”

Nur Adam had been a regular in Lions coach Gavin Lee’s backline in 2026, racking up 639 minutes across nine matches at the ASEAN Championship in July and August and the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup in September and October.

When contacted, Lee told The Straits Times: “It is definitely disappointing news and our thoughts are with Adam. If there’s one player who is strong enough in the head to make a comeback, it would be him.

“It will definitely be a challenge given his recent contributions to the group. For now, like with everything, we have to take a step back first to reassess all possible solutions before narrowing down potential replacements.”

Nur Adam, who has 22 caps for Singapore since his first call-up in 2021, was kept out of the national team for much of 2023 to 2025 due to shoulder injuries and national service.

But he has caught the eye with his wholehearted displays, with his constant forays down the left flank resulting in two assists in the recent ASEAN tournaments.

His pin-point cross allowed Ilhan Fandi to score the opening goal in the Lions’ 2-0 group-stage victory over Timor-Leste at the ASEAN Championship on July 27.

He also set up Harhys Stewart for the Lions’ only goal at the FIFA ASEAN Cup in a 1-0 win over Bangladesh on Sept 28.

Singapore are grouped with Australia, Iraq and Tajikistan at the Jan 7-Feb 5 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

To prepare for the continental showpiece, the world No. 149 Lions will face 33rd-ranked Paraguay (Nov 13) and world No. 6 Brazil (Nov 17) in the Mizuho Blue Challenge – The Kallang Football Series Singapore at the National Stadium.