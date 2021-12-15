Lions lacklustre in win

When the final whistle was blown at last night's AFF Suzuki Cup match between Singapore and Timor-Leste, two young female fans near the media tribune, as if on behalf of the 8,518 spectators at the National Stadium, wondered aloud: "How come only two goals ah?"

The Lions had just beaten their world No. 194 opponents - the tournament's lowest-ranked team - 2-0. It was not pretty, but it was their third straight win.

Even before they kicked a ball yesterday, world No. 160 Singapore had qualified for the Asean Football Federation Championship semi-finals for the first time since winning their fourth title in 2012, after Thailand beat the Philippines 2-1 in the earlier match.

After almost a decade of disappointment, they deserve credit for making the final four with minimum fuss. But the achievement was also dampened by the lack of a statement win, as they failed to pile on the goals that would have seen them leapfrog the Thais to top Group A on goal difference.

When the fans' question was relayed to Singapore coach Tatsuma Yoshida, the 47-year-old Japanese replied: "We are the Singapore national team, not Spain, South Korea or Japan. If you support those teams, OK, you can question them (if this happens).

"But our boys tried to play their best. Today's performance seems not good, and of course, I'm not satisfied, but I'm proud of them.

"Just because we win our first two matches, it doesn't mean we become tournament favourites. We are still not at our best... we have to keep improving throughout the tournament."

The hosts had started brightly, dominating possession and opening the scoring after just four minutes as Shawal Anuar, Ikhsan Fandi and Song Ui-young combined to set up Adam Swandi's first international goal on his 12th cap.

But surprisingly, unlike in previous wins, Singapore - who also saw Safuwan Baharudin earn his 100th cap last night - could not swiftly find a killer second goal.

Perhaps it was because Yoshida rested key players Shahdan Sulaiman and Faris Ramli, or maybe the Lions did not want to incur unnecessary bookings and injuries - especially after losing forward Gabriel Quak to injury on Monday. But those who played were mostly neither incisive nor decisive.

Instead, Timor-Leste came close to an equaliser on several occasions. Elias Mesquita forced Hassan Sunny to make a smart 11th-minute stop before Yohanes Gusmao and Mouzinho shot wide in the second half, while Paulo Gali was a constant menace with his direct runs at the home defence.

Ikhsan blasted against the post in the 52nd minute after a rare penetrative move, before the introduction of Faris after 67 minutes added some impetus.

The Lions doubled their lead three minutes later when left-back and Man of the Match Shakir Hamzah capitalised on a loose ball after Shahdan's free-kick was not cleared.

Skipper Hariss Harun said: "We were off the pace, especially after the first goal. Maybe the six-day break wasn't ideal because we had momentum from the previous wins, but we got the job done and internally, we know we can do better, and we will keep pushing."

Singapore, who play Thailand on Saturday, will need to beat the five-time winners to top Group A and potentially avoid defending champions Vietnam in the final four. Shakir said: "It is a big challenge, but if we stay united and fight as one, we can beat them."