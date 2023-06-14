Lions’ international friendly against Papua New Guinea postponed by a day

SINGAPORE – The Singapore national men’s football team’s international friendly match against Papua New Guinea that was originally slated for Thursday at the National Stadium has been postponed by a day, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Wednesday.

The Lions were initially scheduled to play Papua New Guinea (159th), before going up against Solomon Islands (134th) on Sunday.

The FAS said in a statement that the first fixture had to be postponed after the Papua New Guinea Football Association (PNGFA) on Wednesday informed the federation that they were unable to travel to Singapore as planned. The players and team officials were due to arrive on Tuesday but their flight – via national airline Air Niugini – had been cancelled.

As the carrier does not have daily flights to Singapore, efforts were made to get the squad on alternate flights, but ultimately it was not possible, said the FAS. PNGFA have since confirmed that they will arrive in Singapore late Thursday evening, resulting in the decision to reschedule the game to Friday, 7.30pm.

FAS said that PNGFA’s president and acting general secretary have contacted them to express their regret and apologised for the “unfortunate turn of events”.

Expressing its regret for “any inconvenience caused”, the FAS aded: “While every effort was made by both associations to ensure the original fixture would proceed as scheduled, the circumstances of limited flight availabilities from PNG inevitably dictated the need for the game to be rescheduled.”

Fans who have purchased tickets to the game may use the same ticket for entry at the National Stadium on Friday. For those who are unable to attend the rescheduled game, Sistic, the appointed ticket vendor, will be contacting them via email from Saturday, June 17, 3pm, for a full refund.