Football: Lions impress in 2-2 draw with Yemen but coach laments lapses that cost them opening win in World Cup qualifier

2022 WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

Singapore 2

Yemen 2

Displaying impressive high pressing, a willingness to take on men down the flanks and Ikhsan Fandi a threat all night up front, the Lions will be disappointed with just a point in last night's 2-2 draw against Yemen at the National Stadium.

It was not the opening win Singapore hoped for as they kicked off Group D of the second-round World Cup qualifiers.

But to put things in perspective, the hosts are world No. 162 and the lowest ranked team in the group while the visitors are 20 rungs higher in the Fifa standings.

In front of a crowd of 7,018, the Republic started the match looking like men with a point to prove and dominated early proceedings, pegging the visitors back in their half.

Yemen coach Sami Hasan Al Hadi later admitted his side were "surprised by Singapore's quality and (Yemen) could rely only on counter-attacks" to score.

With the lively Ikhsan, Shawal Anuar and Faris Ramli up front, the men in red peppered Yemen's goal with numerous shots but found their goalkeeper Salem Awadh Saeed in good form.

Ikhsan had thrilled the crowd with a bicycle kick that went over the bar in the 26th minute before the 20-year-old opened the scoring following a lovely passage of play on the left.

Faris released Shakir Hamzah with a delightful backheel, and the left-back's cross found Ikhsan who guided his header past Saeed for his sixth goal in 13 international appearances.

Despite their dominance, the Lions were twice caught napping as Yemen scored from their only two chances in the first half.

In the 34th minute, just seven minutes after Ikhsan's opener, Ahmed Al-Sarori was afforded time and space on the right and he whipped in a cross that was missed by the home defence.

The ball reached Abdulwasea Al-Matari who thumped his shot past goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud.

Then, three minutes after Safuwan Baharudin had directed a point-blank header straight at Salem in the 42nd minute, Yemen took the lead after a ball over the top caught the Singapore backline flat-footed and Mohsen Hasan lobbed Izwan to make it 2-1.

But Tatsuma Yoshida's men responded well after the interval and equalised in the 51st minute. Ikhsan did well to outmuscle and outsprint the Yemen defence to get his shot away and Saeed could only palm the ball into Faris' path and the forward slotted home.

The Lions went in search of the winner after that - Yoshida sent centre-back Baihakki Khaizan up front in the dying minutes - but had to settle for the draw.

The 45-year-old Japanese coach said: "The boys played very well, we were almost perfect for the first 20 minutes, could have scored three goals in this period and should have won.

"When we keep attacking, we will receive counter-attacks, and these are dangerous times. Strong teams don't concede at such moments but we showed we lack the tempo for defending in such situations.

"Still, there were many positives as we beat the opponents' defensive lines many times, we just have to improve on our game control and score more."

Singapore next face Palestine at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Tuesday, and Yoshida vowed to continue the attacking style that has yielded seven goals in his three games in charge.

Ikhsan agreed: "We have to stick with it, we cannot be changing styles all the time. Otherwise, what is the point of bringing in a new coach?"

Skipper Hariss Harun, who bossed the midfield, added: "It was pleasing how we put Yemen under pressure in the first 30 minutes and created many opportunities, but also frustrating when we let our concentration levels drop after scoring.

"We must know how to manage the game better. Few teams can play such a pressing game for the full 90 minutes and we have to understand our individual roles, and then to press and sit back as a team."